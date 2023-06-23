Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $71,226.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $71,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $71,685.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

AMKR stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

