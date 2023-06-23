Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Sells 4,751 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 15,598,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,945,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.68. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Amundi lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
