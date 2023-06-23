Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $649,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,321,584 shares in the company, valued at $95,034,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COUR opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.59.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

