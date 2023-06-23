Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 857,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,569,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71.

On Monday, April 3rd, Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 636,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,590. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,685,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,519,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after acquiring an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,018,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 51,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.