Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells $57,967.35 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 55,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $57,967.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,995,480 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4,179 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $4,387.95.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,808 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $6,098.40.

On Monday, June 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,822 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $10,313.10.

On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $67,145.40.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $56,676.90.

On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $110,003.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $220.40.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $684.95.

On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $212.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $11,819.90.

Inspirato Price Performance

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

