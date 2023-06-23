Insider Selling: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Major Shareholder Sells 443,478 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 443,478 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $3,326,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,740,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,055,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Corp Landsea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,956,522 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $22,173,915.00.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.27. 532,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. Analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 87,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Featured Articles

