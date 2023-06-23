Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 18,946 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,946 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $852,759.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,248,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,229,981.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,227 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,316,384.08.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $135,150.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,800 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $81,090.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $238,171.52.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $757,380.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.

National Research Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 20.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Institutional Trading of National Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 952,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National Research by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth about $1,316,783,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Research by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.