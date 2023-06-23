Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells 8,921 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) COO Erik Hellum sold 8,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $107,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 620,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Capital Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 91,797 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 661,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

