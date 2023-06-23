Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells 8,921 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) COO Erik Hellum sold 8,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $107,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 620,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Townsquare Media Price Performance
Shares of TSQ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Townsquare Media Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Capital Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 91,797 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 661,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
