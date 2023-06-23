Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Sells $347,577.75 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vicor Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ VICR opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.
VICR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
