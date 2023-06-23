Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.37. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1,589 shares traded.
Intchains Group Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Intchains Group
About Intchains Group
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
