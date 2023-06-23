Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Down 0.7%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 3,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFSPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Interfor Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

