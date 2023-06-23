International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9 %

IBM opened at $131.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

