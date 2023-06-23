International Distributions Services’ (IDS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

IDS opened at GBX 217 ($2.78) on Monday. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 298.10 ($3.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -217.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.98.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.