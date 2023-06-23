Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.05

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.62, with a volume of 528773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,654. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

