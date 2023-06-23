Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,200. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.38.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

