Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 18,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 32,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKB. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

