Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.9% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE IVR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 69,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,935. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

