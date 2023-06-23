Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.21. 615,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,300. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

