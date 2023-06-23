Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $362.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.38 and its 200-day moving average is $320.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

