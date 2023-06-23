Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.35% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,368,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,315,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $104.81 and a one year high of $105.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

