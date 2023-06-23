Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 23rd (ADI, BTG, CMC, ETD, HAE, IQV, KW, LANC, LQDT, MAG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 23rd:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.