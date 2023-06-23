Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 23rd (ADI, BTG, CMC, ETD, HAE, IQV, KW, LANC, LQDT, MAG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 23rd:
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.