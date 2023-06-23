IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $9.43

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $10.06. IonQ shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 7,224,498 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONQ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.87.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. On average, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $82,939.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $82,939.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

