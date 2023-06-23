IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Sells $519,218.70 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IPGP opened at $130.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.76. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

