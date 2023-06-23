Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $62.13. 160,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 683,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 474.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

