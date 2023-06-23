iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Clarity Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

