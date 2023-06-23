iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Family Investment Center Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $98.33. 476,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,960,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

