iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $98.28. 664,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

