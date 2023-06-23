iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 211,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 502% from the previous session’s volume of 35,101 shares.The stock last traded at $386.09 and had previously closed at $391.11.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

