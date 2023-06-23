iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.28

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 18656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

