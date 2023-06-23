iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,143 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 14.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bremer Bank National Association owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $76,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after buying an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,786 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

