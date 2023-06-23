iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.