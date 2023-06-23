iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Boosted by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:EFG opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.