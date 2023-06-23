iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 157,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,848. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

