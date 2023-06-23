iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 313.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.74.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.