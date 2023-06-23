iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

