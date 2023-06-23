iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

