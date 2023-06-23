iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 10,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 100,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $183.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

