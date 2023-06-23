iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after acquiring an additional 281,039 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after acquiring an additional 183,211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $237.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.98. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

