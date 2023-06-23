iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 2,851.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Unionview LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SUB stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.25.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.