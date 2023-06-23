iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.10. 60,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

