iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up 4.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 2.21% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $52.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $893.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

