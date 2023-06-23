IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

IBM traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. 408,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

