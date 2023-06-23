IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.26. 4,643,446 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.