IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 658,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,438. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.