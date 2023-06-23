IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.55 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

