IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,683,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 628,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,406. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

