IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CSGP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 542,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,689. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

