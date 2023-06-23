IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,128,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,990,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,767 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,002. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AN traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. 101,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,024. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average of $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

