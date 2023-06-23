James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.78

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 47957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on JRVR. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
James River Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $703.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
James River Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.
Institutional Trading of James River Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in James River Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after buying an additional 98,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,655,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 106,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.
