JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.73 and last traded at $34.81. 2,622,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,451,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com Stock Down 5.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

